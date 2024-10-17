Ex-WWE Star Rob Van Dam, Katie Forbes Launch 'Only Wrestlers' Subscription Service

Inspired by the runaway success of the "OnlyFans" subscription service, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam and his wife, Katie Forbes, have partnered together to create their own subscription-based platform for wrestlers and their fans, "OnlyWrestlers." The platform aims to create a space for wrestlers to directly interact with their fans, set subscription prices, and share content of their choosing. In a statement shared with "PWInsider," Forbes explained why she and her husband decided to create the platform.

"Wrestlers can post whatever content they want, and fans can interact with us. We're excited to create a space that allows for genuine connections between fans and wrestlers," Forbes said. She further explained that she plans to expand the platform into the "Only Wrestlers Association," where fans can vote on aspects of the organization like matches, championship designs, and host cities for their events. Forbes recalled first coming up with the idea when she met the legendary Mike Tyson at a cannabis industry event and revealed that she'd be working with the boxing legend in his "Hotbox Boxing" events.

Despite her new endeavor, Forbes admitted that she's still eager to return to wrestling.

"I would love to manage Rob again; it was so much fun! I feel ready to show the world what I can do in singles matches and management roles," she said. "I want to wrestle in TNA and other promotions again. I'm ready for the opportunity!"

Forbes further expressed confidence in her growing recognition in wrestling, calling out to anyone to call her if they'd like to use her for their events.