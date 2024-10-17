Bayley 'Inevitably' Sees This WWE Midcarder As A Future World Heavyweight Champion

Former WWE Women's Champion Bayley had a lot of success in the promotion, most notably becoming the first women's Triple Crown Champion and Grand Slam winner in WWE history. Because of this, she arguably can spot a success story waiting to happen and while watching the recent house show match between reigning WWE Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER and Chad Gable, she saw the glimmers of a future main eventer. "Watching Gunther vs Chad Gable tonight made me really excited to inevitably see @WWEGable as World Heavyweight champion someday. Such a special performer! But until then....What a match 👏🏼" Bayley boldly claimed on social media.

Watching Gunther vs Chad Gable tonight made me really excited to inevitably see @WWEGable as World Heavyweight champion someday. Such a special performer! But until then....What a match 👏🏼#WWENewcastle — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) October 15, 2024

On television, Gable and his stable – American Made – were been embroiled in a lengthy feud with the Wyatt Sicks, which seemingly ended when the Bo Dallas-led faction defeated them in a Street Fight back in September. His most recent televised match was against Kofi Kingston, where he came out on top. Outside of this, only time will tell if Bayley's prediction will come true or not. Gable himself has commented on his new character in an out of kayfabe interview, where he assessed how he has now become an abusive leader who shows no vulnerability except when he's forced to. Gable noted how he's involved in several different things, describing it as a great place to be.

American Made interestingly has many similarities with Kurt Angle's Team Angle faction, and if Gable manages to impress the WWE brass like he's impressed Bayley, he's undoubtedly on his way to the top and fans can safely assume he'll capture the Heavyweight Championship sooner rather than later.