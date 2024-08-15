WWE's Chad Gable Assesses His Character's 'Dynamic' Stories'

After failing to capture the Intercontinental Championship against Sami Zayn, Chad Gable turned heel and betrayed his Alpha Academy family, becoming one of "WWE Raw's" most hated villains over the last several months. However, Gable's new persona has allowed him the opportunity to play an abusive leader onscreen, create a new faction in American Made with the Creed Brothers, and work with the Wyatt Sicks as their first victim. Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on "Insight," Gable expressed how he loves the duality between playing a stubborn, egotistical heel, while portraying a character who is afraid and vulnerable.

"I had become this abusive coaching character, which people got a whole new look which I thought did wonders for me. Then all of a sudden at the same [time], congruently, the Wyatts came in and forced me to be vulnerable. So we get Chad Gable, who's this abusive over the top, shows no vulnerability, and now he's forced to. So you're getting these two dynamic stories at the same time ... It's almost like every time I show up for TV each week it's like well, what are we doing for this story? What are we doing for this one? This one, and this one. My toes are in so many things right now and I mean, how grateful, that's such a great place to be."

Gable has also opened up about working with the returning Uncle Howdy of the Wyatt Sicks, stating that he feels honored to not only collaborate with Bo Dallas, but to also play a small role in carrying on Bray Wyatt's legacy.

