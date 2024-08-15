WWE Star Chad Gable Explains Why Working With Bo Dallas Is Special

As the Wyatt Sicks have begun leaving their mark on "Raw," they've been doing so by stalking, and later defeating, Chad Gable and his American Made stablemates Brutus and Julius Creed. While that hasn't worked out so well for Gable onscreen, offscreen, he's delighted to be working with the group. Speaking with "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Gable explained why it was such an honor to collaborate with the Wyatt Sicks, particularly their leader, Bo Dallas.

Advertisement

"That's special for a number of reasons," Gable said. "Bo, he's so excited about this, and he should be, but I feel his energy and his anxiety, the good anxiety, he has his pacing back and forth before watching him. And it's similar to watch, eerie in a way, but also so comforting because Windham was very similar."

Gable recounted how he worked with Bo's brother, Bray Wyatt during his early main roster days, after Wyatt requested to work with Gable and then partner, Jason Jordan. As such, Gable sees this as an opportunity to pay tribute to both Wyatt and Dallas.

"To me, I get to play a small part in carrying on the legacy, which is so special," Gable said. "So when he gave me Windham's old finisher the other night, I wanted to make it look good, put some stank on it and make it look a little extra special to go 'That was for you my friend,' and now also for Bo as he carries it on. So I think all of us that are playing a part in this right now are in a very special position and a very delicate one to carry it on and do it in the right way. So it's balanced like a golden egg, take care of it. It's a cool, cool thing."

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription