WWE Star Chad Gable Opens Up About Wyatt Sicks Debut, His Role

The debut of the Wyatt Sicks on the June 17 "WWE Raw" had been anticipated for weeks, and alluded to for longer through QR codes. Following the main event of "Raw," the Wyatt Sicks finally arrived, leaving destruction in their wake, with stars and backstage officials left injured as the camera cut to each member of the stable in their masks, meant to resemble FireFly Funhouse characters. One of the stars most recognizable in the dark backstage segment was Chad Gable, who appeared to have suffered a head wound. Gable would go on to feud with the Wyatt Sicks through their in-ring debut. He recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet on "Insight" about the night the Wyatt Sicks first appeared. He said people were "really into" the angle.

"Out of everything I've done over the past couple of years, the response to that was so out of this world insane," he said. "People thought [I was dead] ... I went to church that Sunday, and ran into a little kid who was watching. I was kind of hiding my head from him, and he was like making his way around me to get a look at my head. And he's like 'Where did it [go?'] I'm like, 'Well, I mean, I fixed it bud, I went to the hospital and stuff, it was bad.' And he's like 'What did they do to you?' I'm like, 'You'll have to tune in tomorrow night.'"

The Wyatt Sicks' first win came after Joe Gacy powerbombed Dexter Lumis on top of Gable, then Lumis hit a splash off the top rope, with an assist from Erick Rowan. Gable took the pin, and the feud between the teams appears to have concluded.

