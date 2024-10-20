WWE Hall Of Famer Teddy Long Would Like To See This Former Divas Champ Return

WWE's women's division is arguably the strongest it's ever been, with certain women on the roster every bit the draw as the men. From a business standpoint, there may not be a huge need for a big name to return, but that doesn't mean there isn't a desire. On "Sportskeeda Wrestling," WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long expressed enthusiasm at the possibility of one former WWE Divas Champion turning up again, and it's one who's largely stayed out of the spotlight: AJ Lee.

"I've met her when I was there before she ever married CM Punk, so I had the opportunity to work with her. What a nice person," Long said. "Real nice lady. And great attitude and everything. Yeah, I think it's time for her to come back."

If absence makes the heart grow fonder, that could explain why so many fans are clamoring to see Lee on WWE programming again. Since Lee's retirement in 2015, she's pursued many endeavors outside of wrestling, like penning her book, "Crazy is My Superpower," and playing Elle Dorado on "Heels." Lee reiterated in 2023 that she's content with retirement, and many believed that if she were to return, it made the most creative sense to do so during her husband's feud with Drew McIntyre. On several occasions during the feud, Lee's name was woven into the storyline, appearing on the friendship bracelet so integral to the drama. With the Punk-McIntyre feud over, a return for the sake of it seems less likely, but Lee also once uttered wrestling's most universal catchphrase, "never say never."

Teddy Long pointed to two main reasons he wouldn't rule out a comeback.

"She didn't leave on bad terms, and they didn't bury her before she left," he said. "I think right now she'd be a big asset to them."