Vic Joseph Details WWE Supporting Him Through Difficult Personal Situation

The WWE schedule can be punishing, but the company has been known to give help in times of trouble. WWE commentator Vic Joseph revealed on "Rosenberg Wrestling" when WWE helped him through the loss of his father who died in 2023.

Advertisement

"Wrestling is what brought us together. That was like the thing we did," Joseph said. "I got called the end of July last summer and what people don't know is that for that whole time: August, September, October, PLE, TV, he was dying, and I knew my time was up, but I was choosing to go do the show because I have a responsibility to the fans in my opinion."

WWE encouraged Joseph to take time off to be with his ailing father, but Joseph wouldn't accept. The company made sure that Joseph was able to work and visit family as necessary.

"WWE flew me home...'What do you need?' 'He's got a doctor's appointment.' 'Great, you're on 'this' flight,'" Joseph continued. "They took care of me, my wife McKenzie [Mitchell] who was working with the company at the time, made sure that I got home, they made sure that I was there."

Advertisement

Joseph's father passed away on October 10th, just days after he, Joseph, and Joseph's son watched the Fastlane event. That night, "NXT" featured appearances from The Undertaker, Cody Rhodes, and John Cena. Joseph performed his duties that night, requesting the details of his father be kept quiet. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque, NXT boss Shawn Michaels, and WWE broadcaster Michael Cole all encouraged Joseph to take time off. According to Joseph, it wasn't just the importance of his role at the commentary desk but also his and his father's shared love of wrestling that drove him that night.

"[Broadcasting] is me doing a tip of the cap to my dad who took me to my first event," Joseph explained, "who sat there and watched it with me, who bought me the action figures, who would watch every single week."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Rosenberg Wrestling" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.