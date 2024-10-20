WWE HOFer Kevin Nash Tells Tale Of Scott Hall, Contraband & Preparing To Punch A Cop

Pro wrestlers and shenanigans go together like cookies and milk. Hijinx, pranks, and mischief are done for entertainment, to pass the time, or to get revenge. Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash told a story on "Kliq This" about a time when he and his friend Scott Hall got into some trouble in London, England.

"We scored some hash, and we went into like a little tobacco shop and got a pipe with a screen in it so at least it kinda looked like we might be smoking Borkum Riff [pipe tobacco]," Nash began to tell. "Scott's burning it and he's setting in, we're just gonna push it in the pipe now, about that time a Bobby [British policeman] came around the corner. He goes, 'What are you f—ing doing there? You f—ing pissin'?'"

Nash recalled that Hall then pretended to be zipping up his pants which caused the policeman to confront him. Realizing Hall was carrying the narcotics, if they were discovered Nash was prepared to attack the policeman to free his friend. Nash's co-host Sean Oliver used this part in his story to chime in saying that they do not condone assault on law enforcement.

"But the guy just kinda looked at us and he said, "F— off!'" Nash remembered. "We were staying at- there was a Holiday Inn at like Kensington area, and we just went out to the park and sat, and we smoked out there and came back in."

