WWE's Booker T Teases Potential Collaboration With NXT Guest Host Sexxy Redd

Rapper Sexyy Red made an appearance on the May 28th, edition of "WWE NXT" earlier this year to assist in unveiling the new NXT Women's North American Championship. Two weeks later Red would host NXT Battleground and then on the October 8th "NXT" from her hometown of St. Louis, Missouri, Red performed one of her songs in the ring which was causing NXT commentator Booker T to start dancing at the announcer's table.

Advertisement

Booker commented on his show "Hall of Fame with Booker T & Brad Gilmore" on the potential of a collaboration with Sexyy Red, "I might have to do a video with Sexyy Red; [laughing] a music video. A music video because right there, it seems like the people want it. The people want Sexyy Red, the people want Booker T and Sexyy Red to do a collaboration. I can throw in a few bars; I can even throw in a few bars if I have to... I love 'Pound Town.'"

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer had a collaboration with musical sensation Bad Bunny in 2020 with the song "Booker T," where the six-time Heavyweight Champion was featured in the music video on top of his name being used for the song title.

Booker would also mention how he ignores criticism and goes by his own opinion, "People hate on Sexyy Red, my thing is that I'm just not down for hate... It's like this kid Tekashi 69. I'm not a big fan of Tekashi 69 but I listen to some of his music and it's pretty catchy, and he's got so many strippers in the video you gotta watch it."

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Hall of Fame with Booker t & Brad Gilmore" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.