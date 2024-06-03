WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Discusses Sexxy Red's NXT Appearance

While "WWE NXT" got an in-ring boost last week with the arrivals of TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace and former AEW star Ethan Page, they've also gotten some publicity due to the involvement of Sexxy Red. The rapper was also on hand for "NXT" last week, and is set to have even more to do with WWE's third brand, as she'll be hosting NXT Battleground this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As "NXT" color commentator, Booker T was on hand for Red's appearance last week, and revealed on the latest "Hall of Fame" podcast that, while he didn't know what to expect from her initially, he felt Red acquitted herself well.

"I didn't know exactly what kind of role she was going to play or anything like that," Booker said. "I knew she was going to be the host of Battleground coming up at the UFC Apex in Vegas...but I didn't know any of that...honestly, I didn't have any inclination of what I was going to say about Sexxy Red, before I saw her. I swear to god. But she did a good job."

While Booker understands how fans have skepticism towards celebrities appearing on wrestling shows, he believes Red's appearance was field more by her fandom for wrestling, as opposed to "NXT" looking to pop a number. It doesn't hurt either that Booker doesn't mind celebrities coming in to boost wrestling's credibility.

"Me personally, I love having some celebrity, some people from different genres coming inside and playing a role," Booker said. "And really man, she's not from this wrestling world. She's a fan. But I must give her her props, doing a damn good job of doing what she had to do. And she pulled it off."

