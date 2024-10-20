WWE Hall Of Famer The Godfather Explains His RTC Goodfather Character

When WWE transformed the adult-oriented Godfather into the suitable-for-all-ages "Goodfather," most would agree it was a funny concept. But one person who wasn't laughing was Charles Wright, the man forced to portray him. Wright has been vocal about his disdain for the Goodfather character, which was WWE's response to the Parents Television Council routinely criticizing them for their edgy content.

On "Insight" with Chris Van Vliet, Wright elaborated on why he hated the gimmick, saying it ultimately boiled down to him not having fun anymore.

"Once they made me Goodfather, I was done," Wright said. "They were going for more PG, and finally they could only go so far with me ... and all I said was, 'So no more hoes?' ... [Vince] goes, 'Charles! No more hoes!' And I'm like, well, finish me up then, bro, I'm done."

Wright said he was fortunate to have a steady income from managing strip clubs, which made it easier to walk away from wrestling when he was no longer enjoying himself. He pointed to his second WWE run as "The Supreme Fighting Machine" Kama as an example. Wright said he enjoyed that run, but only because the company lent him a Harley-Davidson for his personal use. Once WWE took the Harley back, Wright decided it was time for another hiatus.

"Wrestling, for me, was to have fun," Wright said. "And when I was not having fun, I would go to Vince and say ... 'I could be home looking at naked women making just as much money.' And Vince was so cool with me man, he'd let me go."

Wright wound up taking many of his Goodfather frustrations out on Stevie Richards, his Right to Censor stablemate. Wright has openly admitted to bullying Richards and said he hopes to one day make amends.