Booker T Discusses Unique Venues On WWE NXT's Mini Tour

"WWE NXT" went on a mini tour for their October 1 and 8 shows, having the events emanate from Chicago, Illinois on the 1st and St. Louis, Missouri on the 8th. Now back at the WWE Performance Center, "NXT" is coming off the high of being in a new city in an arena much larger than usual. "NXT" commentator Booker T reflected on the October 8 St. Louis show at The Factory on "The Hall of Fame."

"When I went in there I was like, 'Man, we got an upgrade [laughs],'" Booker said, "It was so frickin' nice, it had such a great atmosphere and a great wrestling feel to it. Man, I hope we do more places like that; think it held like 2500-3000 people, it was sold-out to the rafters." The two-time Hall of Famer praised the fans who attended the show and were there from match one all the way until the end. Booker looks forward to "NXT" doing more shows in other cities, and the experiences they bring, but only if they keep to the smaller venues where they do not have to block-off and darken sections of unsold empty seats where money is lost.

"I think doing these arenas you have no chance of losing money," the five-time WCW Champion said, "You may break even, but you have no chance of losing money. The experience that these "NXT" guys are gonna get more than anything is to be able to work in front of that crowd that's not in-tune to everything that's going on ... You can only learn from these experiences, so for me I'm loving what Shawn Michaels is trying to do with these guys.

