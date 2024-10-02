CM Punk Sent WWE NXT Attendees Home With A Special Treat

Last night, "WWE NXT" made their debut on The CW from Chicago, Illinois, with CM Punk as the special guest referee for the main event between Trick Williams and Ethan Page, ending in Williams becoming a two-time NXT Champion. Once the show went off the air, Punk had a surprise for fans in attendance, as he joined Williams during his championship celebration and gifted the Chicago crowd free Lou Malnati's pizza before leaving the arena. "Pizza for everybody! @CMPunk just sent the Chicago crowd home with a late-night treat!"

Advertisement

Pizza for everybody! 🍕@CMPunk just sent the Chicago crowd home with a late-night treat! 🙌#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/xcUArytyvj — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 2, 2024

Page's first NXT title reign comes to an end at 86 days after winning the championship at Heatwave in a Fatal-Four Way against Williams, Je'Von Evans, and Shawn Spears. Along with becoming a two-time NXT Champion, Williams was also gifted with a new design for the title, as Senior VP of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels unveiled a new look for both the men's and women's championships at the beginning of Tuesday's broadcast.

Altough Punk was able to return to his hometown, become special guest referee for the NXT Championship match. and share pizza with the Chicago faithful, he's also just four days ahead of entering Hell in a Cell against Drew McIntyre at Bad Blood, with the pair looking to bookend their rivalry.

Advertisement