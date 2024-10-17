Jeff Jarrett Pitches Major WWE Vs. NJPW Dream Match

2025 will see two of the 21st century's biggest stars say their farewells. The year will play host to the retirement tour of John Cena, who is set to wrap up his career by December 2025, and Hiroshi Tanahashi, who will wrestle his final match in January 2026. Both men were central figures of WWE and NJPW's 2000s, and on the latest episode of "My World," WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett felt their paths should cross.

"Tanahashi has more charisma ... When you hear a Japanese crowd roar as a Tanahashi match is picking up steam, it is a very, very inspiring [sight]. The people love him," Jarrett gushed about Tanahashi's legacy. "That is going to be an incredibly lucrative farewell tour." Jarrett compared a wrestler's farewell tour to the likes of farewells in NASCAR, which will see a driver celebrated at the various tracks they visit over the course of their final season. Tanahashi will have a series of last matches at various venues, before his final farewell in the iconic Tokyo Dome.

"Let me throw something at you, Cena vs. Tanahashi," Jarrett pitched to his co-host's delight. Tanahashi's final match will take place January 4, 2026, at Wrestle Kingdom 20. The Tokyo Dome has played host to many retirement matches over the years, with the legendary Keiji Mutoh wrestling his final match there last year, and WWE Hall of Famer Jushin "Thunder" Liger also retired in the Tokyo Dome, and like Tanahashi, did so at Wrestle Kingdom.

