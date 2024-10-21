WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Recalls Scott Hall Recruiting Him For The NWO
nWo was one of the most notorious factions in pro wrestling history and featured numerous legends of the business. One man who was a part of WCW at the time but didn't join the group is Booker T, who recently talked about his decision to not join them.
Booker T, who was a recent guest on The Undertaker's "Six Feet Under" podcast, revealed that he was offered the opportunity to join the nWo by founding member Scott Hall.
"That was by design [not joining the nWo]," said Booker T. "I always tell this story of Scott Hall, right after the nWo got started, I guess they had, you know, Hall, Nash, they may have had one more member in there, and Scott Hall, he come up to me, [and goes] 'Hey, bro, we need some color, bro.' [laughs] 'We want you to join, man.'"
The two-time WWE Hall of Famer detailed the reason why he turned down the offer to join the group.
"I actually turned it down. I said, 'No, man, I'm a solo act.' I knew if I would have joined the nWo, I would have been taking all the bumps and I'd have been on all the house shows," he said laughing. "To hell with that deal."
Booker T believes that the nWo would have still been the greatest faction in pro wrestling history if it consisted of only the original three members — Hall, Kevin Nash, and Hulk Hogan. But, the group, throughout its history, consistently added new members, which included the likes of Sting, Randy Savage, Dusty Rhodes, Big Show, X-Pac, and even then WCW executive Eric Bischoff, to name a few.