Health Update On Bryan Danielson Following AEW World Title Loss

After 25 years, a forced retirement, and many matches some would consider the best to have ever happened, Bryan Danielson's full-time wrestling career is over. The American Dragon lost the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley at WrestleDream on October 12, with many wondering what the future holds for him given the condition of his body. Dave Meltzer provided an update on what's next for Danielson in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

According to Meltzer, Danielson is set to have an MRI scan in the near future to see what damage has been done to his neck. Danielson reportedly had an MRI scan earlier this year that showed significant damage to his neck, but not quite enough to rule him out of action completely, resulting in him being able to finish out his last full-time year. The results of the MRI scan will determine what Danielson does next, as the hope currently is that he will not need surgery, but if the damage has gotten a lot worse, he may need to go under the knife, which could put a potential in-ring return in jeopardy depending on how well the surgery, and his recovery goes.

If Danielson is able to avoid surgery, he will be able to undergo stem cell treatment therapy to heal up instead. WWE star Rey Mysterio has undergone multiple rounds of stem cell treatment to repair his knees and is still wrestling to this day, so if Danielson does end up going down that route, the hopes of an in-ring return will seem brighter. Danielson reportedly told people within AEW that he can't see himself going back to WWE, with the idea being that he will pop up in AEW occasionally, but for right now, he is focused on getting healthy, and spending time with his family.

