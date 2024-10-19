Candice LeRae Scores Unexpected Tag Team Win Over Bayley In WWE SmackDown Return

Candice LeRae scored a surprise pinfall on Bayley to win a tag team match involving herself and WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax taking on the "Role Model" and Naomi during "WWE SmackDown." LeRae was booked by General Manager Nick Aldis for the match — with Jax's scheduled partner, Tiffany Stratton out sick — after she put herself forward in a backstage segment alongside Indi Hartwell earlier in the show; Aldis noted that LeRae was the "WWE Speed" Women's Champion, making it a champion-champion team up. It was LeRae's first match on "SmackDown" since July.

Advertisement

In the closing stretch of the bout, Bayley tagged in for Naomi and got the advantage over LeRae while her partner took out Jax. LeRae fought back underhandedly, distracting the referee for Hartwell to get involved and attack Bayley, then hitting a moonsault to secure the pinfall, to the surprise of all involved. Despite her partner getting the win, Jax didn't appear all that impressed. She will be facing WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel event, with the looming shadow of her absent partner in Stratton carrying the Money in the Bank briefcase.