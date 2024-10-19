Motor City Machine Guns Win WWE SmackDown Debut, Take On DIY For Title Shot Next Week

After a pair of three-way tag team matches on "WWE SmackDown," a dream tag match is set for next week, as the newly-debuted Motor City Machine Guns, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, will take on Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, #DIY, in a match to determine new No. 1 contenders for the WWE Tag Team Championship.

Last week, "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis announced that Los Garza (Angel and Humberto of Legado del Fantasma) would be taking on a debuting mystery team. The vignette that played shortly thereafter made it fairly easy to decipher the mystery team's identity, which might be why WWE posted a social media video hours before this week's "SmackDown" began that explicitly showed Aldis meeting with MCMG, who had just signed their contracts. Aldis also informed them that instead of facing just Los Garza, A-Town Down Under had been added to the fray. Aldis explained that there would be another three-way tag match between #DIY, Street Profits, and Pretty Deadly; the winners of each match would face off next week, with the winner of that match getting a shot at the tag titles.

The first match nearly ended in controversy, as Montez Ford pinned Elton Prince while Tommaso Ciampa simultaneously pinned Kit Wilson. Both Street Profits and #DIY thought they had won, but referee Jessika Carr declared #DIY as the winners, as Ciampa pinned Wilson, who was the legal man, while Ford pinned Prince, who wasn't. #DIY advanced as a result, though the Profits were not thrilled by the decision. In the second match, Shelley and Sabin quickly showed how well they work together via their legendary move combinations and picked up their very first victory in WWE, with Shelley getting the pin. The two match results set up a never-before-seen tag match that could set up MCMG to challenge for the tag titles almost immediately after their debut.