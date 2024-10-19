Video: CM Punk Gives Shout Out To Recent WWE Signees While Doing MMA Commentary

WWE star CM Punk is the latest performer to welcome two of the newest signees to the company. On the October 18 "WWE SmackDown," the Motor City Machine Guns finally made their debut for the promotion after months of speculation and teasers, both online and on TV. Punk recently took time out of his busy WWE schedule to make his return to the commentary booth at Cage Fury Fighting Championship's "CFFC 137" event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where a number of fighters on the card were from Michigan. This led Punk's commentary partner John Morgan to shout out the city of Detroit, before Punk gave a shout out to two of his old friends.

"There's a little a shout out to my buddies the Motor City Machine Guns ... they're not going to hear this," Punk said. Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley have both shared the ring with the Second City Saint during their careers. Shelley shared the ring with Punk a number of times during their stints in ROH, as well as crossing paths at an IWA-MS event in 2004. For Sabin, he had a trilogy of matches with Punk in 2004 as they feuded over the International Wrestling Cartel's Super Indy Championship, with Sabin winning all three of their matches. However, Punk has never stepped in the ring with Sabin and Shelley at the same time.

The Motor City Machine Guns kicked off their WWE careers in a big way, defeating both A-Town Down Under and Los Garza in a triple threat match. Sabin and Shelley now turn their attention to #DIY, as the two teams will face off on the October 25 "SmackDown," and the winners will challenge The Bloodline for the WWE Tag Team Championship at some point in the near future.