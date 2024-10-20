Former WWE Writers Detail 'Culture Of Fear' Working Under Vince McMahon

The backstage culture of WWE under Vince McMahon's leadership has come under scrutiny again, as a number of former writers revealed how awful it was in a tell-all interview with Rolling Stone. Six writers, including Michael Leonardi, and five of whom remained anonymous explained how badly they were treated by McMahon and other employees.

"WWE is a kingdom ruled by fear. It is the motivating factor everywhere: fear," one writer said. "There was a very heavy layer of fear and tension and that was directly from Vince, and that culture that he created obviously created a lot of problems." The writers all agreed that the culture of fear spread throughout the company, from the writers room to the road, all the way to the promotion's headquarters, where they all witnessed varying degrees of verbal abuse.

"Everybody was getting yelled at all the time in the room," one former writer said. "It was more saying s**t that was humiliating or mean couched as a joke, but it's a nasty joke. If you're being targeted in the room, nobody stands up for you, but that's because if they do, they will get the bullet in the head, too. You don't stick your head up out of the foxhole for anybody, because nobody wants to take a bullet." Despite this, some people were loyal to McMahon, which caused more issues for employees.

