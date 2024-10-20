Vince Russo: Vince McMahon Put WWE Women 'In A Situation Where They Could Not Say No'

Ex-WWE owner Vince McMahon is currently embroiled in a sexual misconduct lawsuit after a former employee accused him of abuse and trafficking, adding to the list of scandals that have rocked his reputation throughout the years. However, former WWE writer Vince Russo believes that McMahon put women into awkward positions on television as well, especially during segments where they were required to kiss or be groped by him.

Speaking on "Piers Morgan Uncensored," Russo explained that WWE talents agreed to participate in these segments as they feared losing their jobs if they rejected the idea. Furthermore, the former WWE writer noted that these types of storylines became more common after he left the company.

"As a writer, I could have never written any of our female characters in that position because they couldn't have said 'no.' They would have had to say 'yes' because it was with Vince McMahon and they would have thought if they didn't do this, they were going to be fired... He put all those females in a situation where they could not say no because they felt like their job was on the line."

One of the more infamous angles of this ilk saw Vince McMahon force Trish Stratus to bark like a dog on an episode of "WWE Raw." Stratus has since defended the angle, stating that her character had to be demeaned so that her eventual payback would be more meaningful; however, many fans and pundits still believe that the storyline was demeaning and questionable.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).