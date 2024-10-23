The Godfather Recalls First Time Meeting Fellow WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker

Though they may have feuded on-screen, WWE Hall of Famers The Undertaker and The Godfather have maintained a close, and well-documented, friendship behind the scenes. During a recent appearance on "Insight With Chris Van Vliet," The Godfather opened up about the roots of their friendship, which began in late 1989.

Following his debut series of matches with Jerry "The King" Lawler at the United States Wrestling Association, Godfather – then known as The Soultaker — found himself face-to-face with a new set of opponents, including Dutch Mantel, Steve Austin (later "Stone Cold"), and The Master of Pain, whom the WWE Universe later came to know as The Undertaker.

"I just worked a program with Lawler. They didn't know what to do with me. I'm as green as Kermit the Frog. 'Taker has been in the business a couple years now, so they said 'Hey, we're gonna bring this big, tall white kid into work against you. He's been in the business a couple years. Maybe we can do something with you.' So [undertaker] is driving in from Texas [to Tennessee]. I never get a chance to meet him. Everything I've done so far is what Jerry Lawler has told me to do in the ring. I know nothing, just what somebody's telling me what to do, which is a whole other story."

Upon meeting Undertaker in the ring for the first time, Godfather recalled the in-ring action being rather physical. At one point, Undertaker retrieved a chair, which he then whacked over the head of The Godfather. This hit was apparently so hard that Godfather saw stars and birds while in his dazed state. From there, Undertaker asked Godfather if he wanted to proceed via the "easy way" or the "hard way," to which Godfather showed preference to the former option.

Despite previously labeling their first match as "horrible," Godfather additionally noted that it still somehow sparked a friendship that has now carried forth 35 years.