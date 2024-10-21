AEW's Jim Ross Clarifies Mercedes Mone Comment

AEW commentator Jim Ross commented on Mercedes Mone's impact on him, from a fan's perspective, and explained that her character has still to connect with him. Ross also criticized Mone and Britt Baker's match at AEW All In 2024 for being too long. The comments and feedback Ross got from this clearly bothered him, and the veteran further expanded on what he said during an episode of his "Grilling JR" podcast.

"That was no disrespect meant to her. It's all depending on how you're booked and who you're working with and the scenario — the storyline — and I think she's been short of storyline," he explained. Ross noted that he hasn't felt any grit or aggression from the AEW TBS Championship, but praised her looks and ability.

Ross further explained that he's eager to see her run play out. However, he noted that Mone's undefeated streak won't last forever, but pointed out that AEW is lucky to have her on the roster. "She takes a lot of pride in what she wears, you know, in her music and all those things that a lot of talent just take for granted and move on about their business."

However, the veteran again criticized her booking, pointing out that she's mainly wrestled one-off matches which all end up lacking personal issues. "I'm a big fan of her work, it's just she could be even more effective," Regarding her future in AEW, Ross believes that the best is yet to come for Mone.

