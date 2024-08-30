AEW's Jim Ross Says This All In 2024 Match Was Too Long

AEW announcer Jim Ross wasn't the biggest fan of every match on the All In 2024 card. While speaking on his "Grilling JR" podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer said that the AEW TBS Championship bout between Mercedes Mone and Britt Baker was too long, with the match clocking in at 17 minutes.

According to Ross, 10 minutes would have sufficed for this match, but noted that the wrestlers in question have some influence over AEW boss Tony Khan. However, he also said that it isn't uncommon for performers to want to go longer in their matches. "Talent negotiate for more time. They think automatically that if they have more time, their match will automatically be better, which is ridiculous. I don't know. I thought the match was too long. People had not quite yet bought into that story. Maybe another month of good TV, they would."

The match in question has been criticized throughout the wrestling industry, with some fans and pundits noting that its length and placement on the card factored into the middling response. Mone addressed the audience fatigue during her All In match, claiming that it was natural due to the fact there were several matches beforehand. However, while she said that she wishes she did some things different, the TBS Champion is pleased with her and Baker's performances.

Elsewhere, former AEW employee Mark Henry criticized the All In match. He felt that some moments were sloppy and that Baker could have done more to have been on the same page as Mone, even going as far as to say that "D.M.D." has to step up and prove why she's a "pillar" of AEW.

