Nic Nemeth Explains Why Jon Moxley Is The MVP Of AEW

Jon Moxley is currently heading an AEW takeover with the Blackpool Combat Club, and is also reigning as the World Champion after dethroning his former stablemate Bryan Danielson at WrestleDream 2024. This makes Moxley the man who's had the most reigns with the AEW World Championship, and in Nic Nemeth's eye, he's a valuable asset to the promotion.

During an episode of "Busted Open Radio," Nemeth explained that he doesn't believe there's anyone behind Moxley pulling the strings, amid reports of Shane McMahon potentially joining AEW after meeting with Tony Khan, and that the group is simply going after the roster alone. Furthermore, Nemeth believes that the angle will eventually help build up the younger talent. "They could be alluding to somebody 'higher power' or something, but I really think it's just we're getting a reset," he opined. "Absolute MVP of AEW since they started is Moxley. They go back to him — when in doubt, go back to him." Nemeth added that there's always something special about Moxley and that he's likely unselfish, too.

Nemeth further noted that a young new star can potentially stand up to the faction and the storyline can play out over a few months, but it's possible that Moxley will still be cheered by the fans. "There's a reason it's hard to boo Jon Moxley, even if he's playing a heel or an extra-vicious heel, because behind the scenes, you know what he's done for the company," the star pointed out. Nemeth described this anomaly as "something special" and claimed that he hopes that AEW can lean into it and capitalize off of the momentum.

