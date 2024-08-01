Shane McMahon Releases Statement On Meeting With AEW's Tony Khan

Earlier this week, Shane McMahon, son of former WWE CEO Vince McMahon, sat down for an airport meeting with AEW CEO Tony Khan. Shane and Khan reportedly discussed the possibility of working together in AEW, though it's not clear how the conversation went. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio" last night, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray revealed that he spoke to McMahon on the phone yesterday, and after a friendly conversation, McMahon provided a statement to Bully regarding his meeting with Khan.

"Tony and I were connected through a mutual friend and we had a great meeting," McMahon said, via Bully. "We talked about many things, but mostly about our shared love for the business and the rewards and challenges of working with family. I congratulated him on the five year anniversary of AEW and look forward to how he evolves the business moving forward."

In addition to relaying the statement, Bully warned that he's known McMahon for many years and believes that McMahon is entirely capable of keeping a secret. While it may sound on the surface as though it was a casual conversation, Bully was not convinced.

"There's stuff in there, folks. Trust me," Bully said. "He used the word, 'meeting.' He didn't say, 'We got together for coffee.' ... It wasn't something just casual. ... Normally, when you have a meeting, what are you discussing? You're discussing business."

Bully also noted the mention of a mutual friend and stated that he was aware of who the individual is. While he wasn't able to divulge their identity, Bully did tease that the person wouldn't have connected McMahon and Khan "if it wasn't in the interest of business." Yesterday afternoon, Mercedes Mone claimed to be the one who set up the McMahon-Khan meeting, following a chance encounter between McMahon and Mone in an airport last month.

