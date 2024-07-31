AEW's Mercedes Mone Seemingly Takes Credit For Pic Of Tony Khan & Shane McMahon

Earlier this morning, the wrestling world was sent into what the kids refer to as a tizzy when a photograph of AEW owner Tony Khan and former WWE star Shane McMahon emerged on social media. The photograph gave way to confirmation of a meeting between Khan and McMahon took place over the weekend in Texas, prompting some to wonder if this was the beginning of a beautiful, if divisive, friendship between McMahon and AEW.

But before those questions can be answered, one person is at least stepping up to take credit for the now infamous snapshot. Posting on X early Wednesday afternoon, New Japan Strong Women's and AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone claimed that she was the one that took the photo of Khan and McMahon.

lol I took that pic

🤑#AEW — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) July 31, 2024

Whether or not Mone was the photographer or is simply having fun with the situation remains to be seen, although many will note that Mone has been connected to the "AEW/Shane McMahon" rumors for the last month. The AEW star had run into McMahon by chance at the airport following AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door, and that the two had a brief discussion while waiting for their flights. The meeting came shortly after rumors started that McMahon had talked with AEW talents about coming in, though it was later suggested a McMahon/AEW alliance was less than likely.

Mone will soon be putting her side hustle of photographing secret business meetings to, well, the side, as she prepares for tonight's episode of "AEW Dynamite." The TBS Champion is expected to appear alongside new ally Kamille, explaining their partnership one week after Kamille debuted to attack Mone's rival, and upcoming AEW All In opponent, Britt Baker.