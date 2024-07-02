Report: Shane McMahon Seen Speaking With Top AEW Star In New York City Airport

With their latest pay-per-view having taken place in the New York City Metropolitan Area, the AEW roster spent the weekend traveling through one of the crossroads of the world — LaGuardia Airport. Simply passing through it could lead to rubbing elbows with anyone from celebrities to former co-workers, such was the case for Shane McMahon and one of AEW's top champions.

According to PWInsider, Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) was seen speaking to to McMahon at the Queens airport. There is no confirmed word on what the two talked about, though one PWI source claimed they had a conversation about AEW.

McMahon has been in the news cycle as of late due to rumors swirling about his possible participation in AEW; CEO Tony Khan has confirmed that, while he hasn't spoken to McMahon directly, Shane would be welcome in the company. McMahon is no longer under contract with WWE (his recent appearance in WWE 2K24 was done under a previous agreement) and hasn't wrestled regularly since 2019, with his most most recent appearance (and immediate knee injury) coming at WWE WrestleMania 39 last year. Shane being the son of disgraced former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, though Shane is in no way mentioned in the current sex trafficking investigation against his father.

Mone won the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship on Sunday, defeating Stephanie Vaquer at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door and essentially finishing her story, as she was injured in the match to crown the inaugural champion in May 2023 — a match she was supposed to win — leading to a lengthy absence which lasted until she signed with AEW earlier this year. She is also the AEW TBS Champion.