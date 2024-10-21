AEW's Ricochet Surprises Konosuke Takeshita At MLPW Forged In Excellence

Former TNA Wrestling President Scott D'Amore got his next project off the ground this past weekend, relaunching Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling to hold a pair of shows in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. The two events included talent from across the wrestling world, including AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita defending his title against TNA's Josh Alexander. Following Takeshita's victory, he and Don Callis began beating down Alexander when they were interrupted by a surprising face — AEW star Ricochet.

As soon as the music hit, Callis made his escape as Ricochet entered the ring and launched Takeshita to the outside. He then dove onto the International Champion before hopping back into the ring and grabbing hold of the title, teasing that he isn't finished with Takeshita.

Earlier this month, both Ricochet and Takeshita took part in a three-way match at AEW WrestleDream with the International Championship on the line, with former champion Will Ospreay as the third man. Takeshita pinned Ricochet to win the match, but it seems Ricochet is now looking for a one-on-one shot at the title. The angle between the two AEW stars closed the show, possibly indicating that the match will take place in MLPW rather than AEW.

In addition to Takeshita, Ricochet, and Alexander, MLPW's return shows featured performers such as Athena, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, QT Marshall, Bully Ray, and many more. Former WWE commentator Mauro Ranallo could also be heard calling the event alongside Callis, marking his return to the world of pro wrestling after more than three years away.