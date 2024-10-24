AEW's Brody King Comments On 'Validating' New TV Deal With Warner Bros. Discovery

AEW's new media rights deal with Warner Brothers Discovery silenced a lot of haters who didn't think the company was going to succeed. AEW star Brody King sat down with Mark O'Brien of "WrestleMobs" to discuss the new deal, and how much of relief it was to see all of the details officially announced for the world to see.

Advertisement

"It's very validating. It's very awesome because, you know, like you said, the first half of this year, or first three quarters of this year, you just hear of people saying, 'AEW's going to die, 'you're never getting a TV deal, blah blah blah,' and it's hard not to read those things. It's like even if, you know, you have all of the facts in front of you being like, 'No, this is not true,' either. We can't speak on it or we don't know it to be a fact yet, and then once that comes out, it's like, 'Well, there it is.'"

One of the biggest changes to the company's programming going forward will be that both "AEW Dynamite," and "AEW Collision" will be streamed live on MAX. King believes this will be huge for the company when it comes to gaining new fans.

Advertisement

"I don't have cable TV," King said. "I don't think a lot of my friends have cable TV and they have all said, 'Well, it's going to be so much easier to watch now.' I don't know how that factors into the ratings or whatever, but obviously, the f**king ratings aren't the end-all, be-all."

Please credit "WrestleMobs" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.