Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee Win WWE Raw Tournament Match, Enter Triple Threat Final

Fighting for a chance to enter the Triple Threat match on next week's "WWE Raw" to determine the number one contender for the WWE World Tag Team Championships, Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee, representing the LWO, knocked off American Made's The Creed Brothers tonight on "Raw." LWO will now take on The War Raiders and The New Day to determine who gets to challenge Finn Balor and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day for the titles.

As is often the case with matches featuring factions, the action wasn't limited to the participants in the ring. Playing a heavy part in determining the end result was a distraction from all of Chad Gable and Ivy Nile on the side of American Made and Zelina Vega for the LWO. With Julius Creed in prime position to take a 619, Gable jumped up onto the apron to divert Mysterio's attention, allowing Creed to shake free. From there, Vega had a few things to say (as well as her chancla to throw in his direction) which caught the attention of Nile as the two women squared off. Mysterio would recover to hit a Hurricanrana, launching Creed back into the ropes and primo 619 position, and this time Mysterio didn't miss. Conveniently tagging Lee moments prior, the latter hit Creed with a top rope Splash to earn the victory.

Lee and Mysterio are now set to face the recently re-re-branded War Raiders, who earned their spot in the match by beating American Alpha last week, and The New Day, who bested The Authors of Pain earlier in the episode.