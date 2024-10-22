AEW Star Powerhouse Hobbs Comments On WrestleDream Ending, Thanks Bryan Danielson

AEW fans are beginning to get used to life without Bryan Danielson as "The American Dragon" retired from full-time action at AEW WrestleDream after his loss to Jon Moxley. Danielson not only lost his full-time career but also the AEW World Championship. A star who knows all about championship matches with Moxley is Powerhouse Hobbs, who recently discussed Danielson's retirement and how the loss was shocking to him.

Hobbs was a recent guest on the "In The Kliq" podcast, where he was asked about Danielson's retirement.

"I look at pro wrestling as like the NFL, anything can happen on any given Sunday," Hobbs said. "For pro wrestling, anything can happen on any given day. It was a shocker, the aftermath was a shocker. Personally, thank you Bryan for everything you've done for pro wrestling and AEW, but things happened."

While fans will miss Danielson performing in the ring, the AEW locker room is also losing a star who was an influential figure backstage, with Hobbs calling Danielson a leader behind the scenes.

"Definitely, we're losing a leader, someone who's took a lot of wrestlers under his wing, so I think we'll be missing some leadership, but we have a lot of individuals that will definitely step up in that place."

Hobbs was fortunate enough to play a small role in the American Dragon's last full-time year as an in-ring performer, with the two men crossing paths on the April 13 episode of "AEW Collision" in a tag team match where Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli defeated Hobbs and Kyle Fletcher.

