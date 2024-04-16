AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report 4/13/24

On Saturday, April 6, "AEW Collision" found itself in a unique position, airing several hours outside of its timeslot, following coverage of the Final Four of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament and airing right after Night One of WrestleMania 40. The move seemed to be a benefit, as the lead-in from the basketball coverage helped "Collision" draw its strongest rating in several months. The question then became whether "Collision" could keep the momentum going back in its normal timeslot.

The answer was yes. Wrestlenomics reports that Saturday's "Collision" drew 467K total viewers and 0.13 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. Total viewership rose slightly from last week, up 1% from 463K, while 18-49 was down, falling 15% from 0.13. Even still, the numbers were a positive step forward, with Saturday's show drawing "Collision's" highest total viewership and 18-49 numbers, in its regular timeslot, since February 10 and March 2 respectively.

In more good news, AEW's 10th edition of "Battle of the Belts" was also a success, drawing 422K total viewers and 0.11 in 18-49. Both numbers were up from the last "Battle of the Belts" on January 13, which drew only 351K and 0.09. The 422K total viewers represented the fifth-highest number in "Battle of the Belts" history, behind the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 8th editions of the show respectively.

The quarter hours for "Collision" showed a very steady show, with total viewership ranging above 460K for all but two QH's, while 18-49 above 0.12 for all but one. The show's high point was the opening match featuring House of Black, which drew 509K total viewers and 0.15 in 18-49, with the show hitting 500K again in QH5 for Toni Storm vs. AZM. The low point came in QH6 when several promo segments drew 417K and 0.10 in 18-49.