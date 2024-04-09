AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 4/6/24

This past Saturday, "AEW Collision" found itself in the weirdest of positions. Not only did the show air outside of its timeslot, starting at 11:48 thanks to the Final Four of the NCAA Men's Basketball tournament, but it also found itself following Night One of WrestleMania 40, which ended shortly before "Collision" began. As it turns out, both of those factors may have been to "Collision's" benefit when it came to ratings.

Wrestlenomics reports that "Collision's" foray into late-night territory this past Saturday drew 463K total viewers, along with 0.15 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. While the overall numbers were only up slightly from the previous week, rising 1% from 458K, 18-49 saw significant increases, rising 36% from 0.11. Overall, "Collision's" late-night episode was the highest rated "Collision" since February 10, which drew 491K total viewers and an identical 0.15 in 18-49.

While quarter-hour data isn't available at this time, it's expected that "Collision" was helped greatly by following the NCAA tournament games/post-game coverage and avoiding going directly against WrestleMania's first night. The post-show coverage of the Alabama-Connecticut game drew 2.120 million total viewers and 0.59 in 18-49, providing "Collision" with a very strong lead-in. Regardless of the reasons, "Collision's" strong numbers bucked the trend of the show losing audience when running a show the same day as a WWE PLE.

"Collision" saw FTR defeat Top Flight in the semi-finals of the AEW Tag Team Championship tournament, securing them a match against the Young Bucks for the titles at AEW Dynasty. The show also featured the return of Yuka Sakazaki, who defeated Trish Adora in singles action, and Penta El Zero Miedo defeating fellow luchador Komander, only days before Penta challenges Adam Copeland for the TNT Championship on "AEW Dynamite."