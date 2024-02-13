AEW Collision Ratings Report: 2/10/24

After steadying itself in December and early January, viewership for "AEW Collision" was back on the rollercoaster ride over the past few weeks, as the ratings fell going against WWE Royal Rumble. While "Collision" would bounce back last week, the numbers were still seen as a bit of a disappointment, with no NFL, college football, or WWE competition going against it.

Fortunately, it was all positives this past weekend. Wrestlenomics reports that Saturday's "Collision" drew 491K total viewers, and 0.15 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. For the second straight week, "Collision" increased its audience from the week before, rising 22% from 404K, while 18-49 went up 25% from 0.12. In total viewership, "Collision" drew its highest audience since October 21, which drew 518K, while 18-49 was the highest it had been since December 23, which drew 0.16.

As of now, "Collision's" quarter hours haven't been made available. The show was headlined by an AEW International Championship match, with Orange Cassidy successfully defending the title against CHAOS stablemate Tomohiro Ishii. Cassidy was immediately attacked by Undisputed Kingdom members Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett, continuing to build to Strong challenging Cassidy for the International Title at Revolution.

"Collision" also heavily featured rising AEW star Daniel Garcia, who defeated Shane Taylor in singles action and then confronted Adam Copeland, setting up a match between the two this week on "AEW Dynamite," with the winner challenging Christian Cage for the TNT Championship. The show also featured Brody King defeating Mark Briscoe, and the continuation of the CMLL vs. Blackpool Combat Club feud, with Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli defeating Esfinge and Star Jr. in tag team action.