AEW Collision Ratings Report: 2/3/24

One week after running into the buzzsaw that was the WWE Royal Rumble PLE, "AEW Collision" was back to being the lone wrestling show on Saturday night this past weekend. And as expected, things were looking up for the show ratings wise. Wrestlenomics reports that "Collision" drew 404K total viewers, and 0.12 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. To no one's surprise, both numbers were a significant increase from the week before, with total viewers rising 35% from 300K, while the 18-49 was up 100%, a rare occurrence, from 0.06.

Though the numbers were positive, "Collision" was hurt by the NBA and college basketball competition, with a Lakers-Knicks game on ABC and a Kentucky-Tennessee game on ESPN drawing 2.743 million and 2.525 million total viewers, and 0.71 and 0.75 in 18-49 respectively. Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer also noted that "Collision's" lead in, "NCIS: New Orleans," was very poor, drawing a 0.01 (18,000 viewers) in the 18-49 demo, likely affecting "Collision's" first quarter hour.

Here's a crazy stat, the lead-in for Collision (NCIS New Orleans) averaged 18,000 viewers in 18-49 or an 0.01. That's crazy. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) February 6, 2024

Even still, "Collision" opened the show respectfully, with Eddie Kingston vs. Bryan Keith starting the show with 383K viewers and 0.10 in 18-49. The show would remain in the range of 380-390K and 0.11 for the rest of the first hour, rising above only for QH3, when the final few minutes of Bryan Danielson vs. CMLL luchador Hechicero drew 416K and 0.12.

In what will serve as the best news for this "Collision" episode, viewership rose strongly in the final hour thanks to the main event, which saw Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, and Killswitch fall short against FTR and Daniel Garcia. The match would begin strong in QH7, with 413K total viewers and 0.14 in 18-49, and would conclude in QH8 with 472K and 0.15, making the final quarter hour the high point of the show.