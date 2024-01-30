AEW Collision Ratings Report: 1/27/24

Over the last month, "AEW Collision" has faced some of its toughest competition to date in the form of the NFL playoffs, with the show's ratings holding up surprisingly well. But fortunes took a turn for the worst with "Collision" this past Saturday, as they went toe to toe with one of the biggest wrestling events of the year in WWE's Royal Rumble PLE.

Wrestlenomics reports that Saturday's "Collision" episode drew 300K total viewers and a 0.06 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. The numbers represent a steep decline in both categories from the previous week, with total viewership dropping 32% from 441K viewers, while 18-49 was down 50% from 0.12. Saturday's episode was the lowest audience "Collision" has ever drawn in 18-49 and in total viewership on Saturday night, though the November 17 episode of "Collision," which was pre-empted to Friday, remains the lowest viewed episode in total viewership, drawing only 270K.

Against the Royal Rumble for all of its 2-hour runtime, "Collision" never got out of the gate, drawing 343K total viewers and 0.08 in 18-49 in QH1, which wound up being the show's high point. After remaining in the 300K range for the first hour, the show dipped into the 260-270K range for QH's 6, 7, and 8 in hour two, with QH7 drawing a show-low 264K viewers. Meanwhile, the 18-49 remained low, but steady, drawing 0.06 for 5 of the 8 QH's. The exceptions were QH's 1 and 2, at 0.08, and QH6, drawing a show low 0.05.

"Collision" was headlined by Daniel Garcia and FTR taking on House of Black in an Escape the Cage elimination match, with Garica and FTR winning following an assist from Mark Briscoe. The show also featured Bryan Danielson vs. Yuji Nagata and Serena Deeb's first match in over a year.