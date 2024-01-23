AEW Collision Ratings Report: 1/20/24

Last week, "AEW Collision" ran into a buzzsaw that was the NFL playoffs, which led to the show drawing its lowest numbers since November. Things didn't seem that promising this week either, as "Collision" faced stiffer NFL competition, with the Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers game drawing 37.539 million viewers and 9.84 in the coveted 18-49 demo.

Despite the competition, however, "Collision" had what may have been one of its more impressive performances to date. Wrestlenomics reports that last Saturday's episode drew 441K total viewers and 0.12 in 18-49. Both numbers were up from last week, with total viewers rising 10% from 400K, while 18-49 increased 20% from 0.10.

In what will serve as even more good news for AEW, "Collision" was consistent in both metrics throughout the show. The show opened with 431K total viewers and 0.11 in 18-49, the latter being the low point in the key demo. The show would range between 429 and 441K in QH's 2 and 3, before dipping to a show low 419K in QH4 for the conclusion of Thunder Rosa vs. Queen Aminata, though 18-49 would come in at the show average of 0.12.

Things rebounded in QH5, when the formation of the Bang Bang Scissor Gang, a Toni Storm promo, and the start of Buddy Matthews vs. Daniel Garcia drew 465K total viewers and 0.13 (169K viewers) in 18-49, making it the second highest QH of the night in both fronts. After slight dips in QH's 6 and 7, the show closed with 471K total viewers and 0.13 in 18-49 (171K viewers) for Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz, serving as the rare closing segment to serve as the highest drawing QH of the night.