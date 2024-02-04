AEW Collision Results 2/3 - CMLL Continue To Make Their Presence Known With Hechicero
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live results for AEW "Collision" on February 3, 2024. We're live from the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas!
Earlier in the week, Tony Khan announced that Bryan Danielson would face CMLL's Hechicero. On "Dynamite", Hechicero, Volador, Jr., Mascara Dorada, and Mistico were ringside for Jon Moxley vs. Jeff Hardy. Moxley ended up in their laps during the match. There was some pushing and shoving before Mox returned to the ring.
Following the match, the CMLL Four (Cuatro?) attacked Moxley. BCC wasn't in the arena, so he was saved by others including Matt Sydal, Christopher Daniels, Daddy Magic, and Cool Hand Ang. This set up a match on "Rampage" that saw Team CMLL get the win. Danielson will look to get revenge for his BCC partner tonight.
Last week, Serena Deeb returned to the ring for the first time since August 2022. After beating Robyn Renegade in mere minutes, Deeb put the women's locker room on notice. She said she's back to elevate the division, to put wrestling back in All Elite Wrestling, and to become champion. Deeb continues on her path by taking on the red-hot Queen Aminata. She's been making a name for herself since returning from injuries weeks ago. "The One and Only" has been splitting her time between AEW and ROH and making everyone take notice.
Speaking of a wrestler making a name for themselves, Bryan Keith is fresh off his first trip to Japan, where he wrestled in DDT Pro. After getting a taste of wrestling in Japan, he will face AEW's Continental Champion, Eddie Kingston.
Fresh off their win in last week's "Escape the Cage" match, FTR and Daniel Garcia will look to continue their winning ways against Christian Cage and The Patriarchy.
Eddie Kingston vs. Bryan Keith
This match is a Proving Ground match meaning Keith has to either beat Kingston or last 10 minutes to get a shot at the Continental Crown. They start off with lockups until Keith hit a shoulder tackle. Kingston knocked him down and followed with punches. He got Keith into the ropes and proceeded to lay in chops. They exchanged headbutts. Keith got Kingston to his knees.
Kingston hit Keith with a knee to the face before attempting to suplex him. The two exchanged slaps and forearms. Keith has stood his ground, even with Kingston's relentless attacks.
During picture-in-picture, Kingston relegated Keith to the corner. After the break, Keith knocked Kingston down from the top turnbuckle. Kingston got back on the apron and copped Keith several times before Keith knocked him off. Then, he did a running cannonball off the apron onto the champion.
Back inside, Kingston hit Keith with an exploder. Keith returned the favor and then blocked the back fist. He put Kingston in a Blue Thunderbomb, but Kingston kicked out. Kingston was out of sorts and climbed to the corner. Keith chopped him and Kingston hit him with a spinning backfist. Kingston nearly pinned Keith, but he got his shoulder up. Kingston hit Keith with shotgun chops until he dropped to his feet. Keith put him in a chokehold from the turnbuckle. Kingston put Keith in a sleeperhold, but Keith stood up.
This is a star making performance for Keith. They exchanged chops until Kingston knocked him down and pinned him.
After the match, Schiavone joined them in the ring. Kingston told him "Lois Rules!" and told him to talk to the "Bounty Hunter". Schiavone announced that Keith is all elite! Kingston hugged Keith when Danielson's music hit.
Danielson got in the ring, walked past Kingston, and shook Keith's hand.
Bryan Danielson vs. Hechicero
Before the match started, a promo from Mox aired. He said BCC respects wrestling and they have no reason not to respect CMLL and their fans. Moxley said they must pay for disrespect. AEW is the elite of the elite.
Hechicero made his way to the ring with something on fire. He lit it to make the flame even bigger to cleanse the area. He sat it on the ramp and continued to the ring.
Hechicero had one arm behind his back and shook his opponent's hand. The two locked hands, got to the mat, and went to head-to-head. Hechicero got out of a wrist lock and pointed to his head. They exchanged holds before Danielson put Hechicero in a leg lock. They slapped each other in the face a few times.
Danielson put him in the SOS and then a surfboard manuver. Hechicero put Danielson in the same hold. Hechicero did it twice more. Danieslon can't seem to figure out his opponent and the fans chanted "Hechicero!"
Danielson put Hechicero in the corner to chop and kick him. Hechicero slapped him, which angered Danielson. Danielson flipped Hechicero down and started striking him. Hechicero with a guillotine leg drop a couple times. Danielson had to grab the rope and roll out.
After the break, Hechicero chopped Danielson into the corner and hitting him with body shots. Hechicero hit Danielson with a dropkick. Both men were on the ropes and Danielson headbutted his opponent and followed with a diving headbutt, but Hechicero caught his arm, rolled him up, and nearly pinned him. Danielson his several uppercuts. Hechicero had him in chokehold over the rope and then hit him with a tope suicida.
Hechicero jumped from the top rope onto Danielson, but Danielson got him in the LaBell Lock. Hechicero escaped and twisted his legs and pulled Danielson's arm behind him. Danielson was bleeding from the mouth.
From their knees, they exchanged blows. Danielson got to his feet and kicked him numerous times. Hechicero picked up Danielson and put him in a swinging hammerlock into a backbreaker. Danielson started a "yes!" chant and went for the Busaiku Knee. Hechicero countered and nearly pinned him. Danielson rolled up Hechicero to get the pin.
After the match, Hechicero dropkicked him. He continued to attack Danielson until Claudi Castagnoli saved him.
Backstage, Lexy Nair spoke to FTR and Garcia about their trio continuing. Garcia said some things come together unexpectedly. They will continue for now. FTR and Garcia made the Trios rankings.