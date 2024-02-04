AEW Collision Results 2/3 - CMLL Continue To Make Their Presence Known With Hechicero

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live results for AEW "Collision" on February 3, 2024. We're live from the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas!

Earlier in the week, Tony Khan announced that Bryan Danielson would face CMLL's Hechicero. On "Dynamite", Hechicero, Volador, Jr., Mascara Dorada, and Mistico were ringside for Jon Moxley vs. Jeff Hardy. Moxley ended up in their laps during the match. There was some pushing and shoving before Mox returned to the ring.

Following the match, the CMLL Four (Cuatro?) attacked Moxley. BCC wasn't in the arena, so he was saved by others including Matt Sydal, Christopher Daniels, Daddy Magic, and Cool Hand Ang. This set up a match on "Rampage" that saw Team CMLL get the win. Danielson will look to get revenge for his BCC partner tonight.

Last week, Serena Deeb returned to the ring for the first time since August 2022. After beating Robyn Renegade in mere minutes, Deeb put the women's locker room on notice. She said she's back to elevate the division, to put wrestling back in All Elite Wrestling, and to become champion. Deeb continues on her path by taking on the red-hot Queen Aminata. She's been making a name for herself since returning from injuries weeks ago. "The One and Only" has been splitting her time between AEW and ROH and making everyone take notice.

Speaking of a wrestler making a name for themselves, Bryan Keith is fresh off his first trip to Japan, where he wrestled in DDT Pro. After getting a taste of wrestling in Japan, he will face AEW's Continental Champion, Eddie Kingston.

Fresh off their win in last week's "Escape the Cage" match, FTR and Daniel Garcia will look to continue their winning ways against Christian Cage and The Patriarchy.