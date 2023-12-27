AEW Collision Ratings Report 12/23/23

December has been kind to "AEW Collision" regarding viewership, even as it has gone up against the likes of NXT Deadline, college football, and the NFL. And with many factors working against it last Saturday, including another NFL game, the question was whether "Collision" could keep the momentum going. The answer was yes.

Wrestlenomics reports that Saturday's "Collision" drew 489K total viewers, along with 0.16 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. This marks the third straight week "Collision" has either increased or maintained viewership from the previous week, with the show rising 7% in total viewership from December 16's 457K, while 18-49 increased 7% from 0.15. The numbers represent the highest overall viewership and 18-49 rating since October 21, when "Collision" did 521K total viewers and 0.16 in 18-49.

The key for "Collision" was a combination of consistency and a hot start, with the show opening at a show-high 529K viewers and 0.16 in 18-49 for the Continental Classic match between Bryan Danielson vs. Claudio Castagnoli. From there, the numbers would largely remain steady in both total viewership and 18-49, with the only dip in the latter coming in QH3, when the AEW Trios Title match between The Acclaimed/Billy Gunn and Top Flight/Action Andretti did a show-low 0.14.

Overall viewership was particularly strong in QH4, with Keith Lee vs. Brian Cage, a Toni Storm promo, and the start of Christian Cage's promo drew 525K, the second-highest quarter for total viewership. The rest of Cage's promo in QH5 largely maintained momentum, drawing 510K total viewers. Both QH's drew 0.17 in 18-49, tying for the high point of the show. While total viewership would dip in QH's 7 and 8, drawing a show low 452K and 455K respectively, "Collision" closed strong in the overrun, ending with 488K and 0.16 in 18-49.