AEW Collision Ratings Report 12/2/23

November will not be a month that AEW looks back fondly on when it comes to viewership for "AEW Collision." Thanks to preemptions and competition from both sports and WWE, the Saturday show suffered through the toughest month of its short existence so far, including drawing the lowest number in the history of the program two weeks ago. Now heading into the last month of the year, with college football winding down and fewer WWE events to contend with on Saturday, many in AEW are surely hoping for "Collision" to rebound.

Fortunately, that's what the show did this past Saturday night. Wrestlenomics reports that last weekend's episode of "Collision" drew 451,000 total viewers and a 0.14 rating in the all-too-important 18-49 demographic. While the numbers are still a ways away from the highs "Collision" did during the summer and early fall, Saturday's show was way up from the previous week across the board, with 42% in total viewers from last week's 317,000, and up 56% in 18-49 from last week's 0.09. Saturday represented "Collision's" best total viewership number since October 28, and its best 18-49 number since October 21.

The quarter hours for "Collision" show the key to the episode's success was steady viewership, with the show never dipping below 400,000 viewers or a 0.13 in 18-49. The high point of the show for total viewers would occur in quarter-hour two when the conclusion of the Continental Classic match between Brody King and Claudio Castagnoli, a Jon Moxley promo, and Abadon vs. Kiera drew 492K. The 0.15 rating in 18-49 tied for the high point with quarter-hours four, five, six, and eight for the demo's high point.