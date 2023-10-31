AEW Collision Ratings Report 10/28/23

Saturday night's "AEW Collision" has seemingly been dissected to death, largely thanks to the show's main event, which saw MJF successfully defend the AEW World Championship against Kenny Omega, all but guaranteeing he would eclipse Omega as the longest-reigning AEW World Champion in history. Despite the acclaim the match received, some have wondered if the match was done on too short notice and should've either been built up more, or saved for another date to do bigger business.

That argument may be made even more today following the reveal of "Collision's" ratings. Wrestlenomics reports that "Collision" drew 472,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating (170,000) in the coveted 18-49 demographic. Both numbers were down from the previous week, with total viewership declining 9% while 18-49 declined 17%. "Collision" went head to head against both Game 2 of the World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers, and a college football game featuring UCLA battling Colorado, coached by NFL legend and one-time AEW guest Deion Sanders. While it's unclear how much that hurt "Collision's" numbers, both events were strong, with the World Series drawing 8.2 million viewers on Fox and a whopping 1.55 18-49 rating, while the Colorado game drew 4.7 million viewers and a 1.05 18-49 rating.

The good news for AEW, Omega, and MJF, is that their World Title match did appear to generate strong interest, in contrast to the rest of the show. The quarter-hour breakdown shows that the match began in QH7 with a strong 546,000 viewers and a 0.16 in 18-49, up significantly from the rest of the broadcast, and identical to last week's total viewership and 18-49 demo. The match would hold steady for QH8, finishing with 567,000 total viewers and the same 0.16 in 18-49 from the previous quarter.