TV Ratings For 12/16 Episode Of AEW Collision

Ever since December rolled around, "AEW Collision" has found its numbers steadying from a poor few months, even managing to not lose viewership when the show went up against NXT Deadline one week ago. But this past Saturday it appeared "Collision" would take another hit as it went against its toughest competition yet, in the form of an NFL game between the Detroit Lions and the Denver Broncos airing on the NFL Network.

As it turns out, the NFL didn't hurt "Collision" as many expected. Wrestlenomics reports that Saturday's "Collision" drew 457K total viewers, along with a 0.15 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. The total viewership was up from last week's 455K, though the margin was so thin it was counted as a 0% increase, while 18-49 jumped up 7% from last week's 0.14. This now represents the third straight week "Collision" has seen small, but steady increases, despite strong competition.

Steadiness was also the theme for the ratings throughout the show, with no quarter hour falling lower than 432K total viewers, while 18-49 remained between 0.14 and 0.16. The high point in total viewers came in QH2, when the conclusion of the Continental Classic match between Claudio Castagnoli and Andrade El Idolo, along with the return of Thunder Rosa and several backstage promos, drew 487K. The show peaked in 18-49 during QH8, when the end of Bryan Danielson vs. Brody King drew 0.16 (205K viewers).

"Collision" will look to continue the momentum this Saturday with their final episode of the year, which will feature the final Blue League matches in the Continental Classic. Like last week, the show will face NFL competition, going head to head with the Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Chargers game airing on Peacock.