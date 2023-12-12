AEW Collision Ratings Report 12/9/23

After an October and November to forget as far as viewership goes, "AEW Collision" drew its best audience in months to start December, suggesting that the show may be on the verge of turning around. That theory was called into question this past weekend, however, as "Collision" went up against "NXT" Deadline as well as the finals of the NBA In-Season tournament.

Fortunately for AEW, the competition didn't prove to be as harmful as thought. Wrestlenomics reports that Saturday's "Collision" drew 455,000 total viewers and 0.14 in the important 18-49 demographic. In a rare occurrence, the numbers are nearly identical to the week before, with total viewership rising only 1% from last week's 451,000 total viewers, while there was no change in the 18-49 demo.

Given the competition, the steady numbers will be seen as a success for "Collision," and the slight uptick in overall viewership represents the highest number the show has drawn since October. Perhaps more importantly, the show did its best number going against, or following, a WWE-"NXT" PLE, besting the July 1 "Collision" — 452K total viewership and 0.13 in 18-49. In the past, "Collision" had averaged 368,000 total viewers and a 0.10 in 18-49 when occurring on the same day as WWE premium live events.

As with the previous week, "Collision" was built around the Blue League of the Continental Classic tournament, with Eddie Kingston and Andrade El Idolo picking up wins over Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson respectively. While "Collision" will face no WWE competition this weekend as the Blue League continues, it will face perhaps an even more daunting foe in the NFL, which will go head-to-head with "Collision" Saturday night, as the Detroit Lions face the Denver Broncos on the NFL Network.