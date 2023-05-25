Tony Khan 'Not Looking Forward To' AEW Competing With NFL Saturday Games For Viewers

Now that "AEW Collision" is official for Saturdays, starting on June 17, a big question is how the show will handle Saturday night competition. Major sporting events are typically held on Saturday, with UFC frequently running events that night, as well as college football and NFL games in the fall.

The latter is something AEW owner Tony Khan is taking very seriously. At the media call for AEW Double or Nothing this Sunday, Khan was asked about Collision possibly going up against the NFL, stating that going against the NFL on Saturday's would be "the toughest thing they'd ever done," and that he wasn't looking forward to the prospect of it.

Tony Khan says NFL games on Saturdays will be the "toughest thing we've ever gone against." And he's "not looking forward to it." — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) May 25, 2023

