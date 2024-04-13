AEW Collision And Battle Of The Belts Live Coverage: Athena Defends ROH Title

Welcome to live results for AEW "Collision", live from Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky! This is the first show of a double header as "Battle of the Belts" is live immediately following the conclusion of "Collision".

On this week's "Dynamite", Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, and Anthony Ogogo) defeated LionHOOK (Chris Jericho and HOOK) and Katsuyori Shibata. With Moriarty getting the pin, he looks to get the upset again in a singles match against Shibata.

Last Friday, AZM was part of the STARDOM Six Women match at "Supercard of Honor". Her team lost to Team Shirakawa. This Friday, she was in a backstage segment on "Rampage". While Anna Jay was mad about Mina Shirakawa and Mariah May kissing and drinking champagne, AZM walked up to say that both women were stupid. She challenged "Timeless" Toni Storm. It will be an Eliminator match. If AZM wins, she'll get a future shot at the "AEW" Women's Championship.

Don Callis has a task for his Family members; weaken Bryan Danielson before his match with his "Golden Goose" Will Ospreay next week at "Dynasty." Kyle Fletcher and Powerhouse Hobbs will look to do just that as they take on Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli.

House of Black will be in trios action against Top Flight and Matt Sydal.

On "Battle of the Belts", two titles will be on the line.

Roderick Strong will face Rocky Romero in an Eliminator match for the International Championship.

After Shane Taylor Promotions got the win on "Dynamite", HOOK is putting his FTW Championship on the line against Taylor.

In the main event, Athena is defending her ROH Women's Championship against Red Velvet. Athena is just days away from holding the title for 500 days. She is also looking for her 50th consecutive win in ROH-sanctioned singles matches.