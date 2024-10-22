Matt Hardy Teases TNA Bound For Glory TLC Match May Be Last Of Its Kind

The Hardy Boyz made a name for themselves in the late '90s as one of WWE's most popular extreme tag teams — aptly nicknamed "Team Xtreme" alongside Lita. Today, the brothers find themselves in TNA, but as both men are pushing 50, their days as an extreme team are numbered, and according to Matt Hardy, Bound for Glory might be the last time they run back one of their classic gimmick matches.

"Bound for Glory is going to be a Three-Way Full Metal Mayhem, AKA: TLC match," Hardy noted during his "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast. As one third of the original TLC match, The Hardys will be in their element, which Hardy further noted is something both he and Jeff are excited for. "This might be the last TLC/Full Metal Mayhem match that our old vessels can, you know, withstand; it is true." Hardy further claimed that despite their age, the two of them have been training very hard lately.

"I can't stress how important this is that this last run in TNA, and especially having this great run as TNA World Tag Team Champions and really cementing our legacy as being one of the best to ever do this — I can't stress how paramount it is to both of us," Hardy said. So far, the brothers have not announced a retirement tour, but interestingly, Bully Ray believes that once his former rivals do, they should make a point to try and capture the IWGP Tag Team Championship to complete their "collection."

