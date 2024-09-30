Bully Ray Says This Title Chase Would Be A Great Way For Hardy Boys To End Career

Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy have reached several milestones in their Hall of Famer career, but Bully Ray named one set of tag team titles that the brothers haven't won yet, which they could target next.

Advertisement

The Hardys are currently with TNA Wrestling, having joined the promotion earlier this year, but retirement is more of a reality than ever before since Matt is 50 and Jeff is 47. The duo recently sat down for an interview with the hosts of "Busted Open Radio," where they discussed their plans in TNA and reflected on their AEW runs. However, Ray reminded the two that their careers were in their final chapters and suggested a final milestone for the two.

"The only like real set of tag team championships that has probably eluded you — and maybe it's eluded you because you've never made a legitimate run to get them — are those IWGP New Japan World Championships," he opined.

In response, Matt claimed they thought about competing in NJPW, but Jeff reminded Ray that he would likely be unable to travel to Japan due to his record.

Advertisement

Interestingly, earlier in the interview, Ray claimed that although the two have a good relationship with TNA and they're in the position to help the locker room and elevate them, he feels fans don't want to see the two end their careers in a TNA ring. According to Matt, he believes that fans will prefer to see them in WWE when the curtain falls, which Jeff agreed to and pointed to the relationship the two promotions currently have.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.