AEW's Deonna Purrazzo Recalls NXT Match Against WWE Champ Nia Jax

Deonna Purrazzo's stint in WWE is largely forgotten by newer wrestling fans, but while she was signed to a deal with "WWE NXT" in 2018, Purrazzo's official debut for WWE came way back in 2015 against very new Nia Jax, who at the time was wrestling in one of her first televised matches ever. During a recent edition of the "Insight" podcast, Purrazzo looked back on her match with Jax and how nerve-wracking it was for both of them to wrestle on such a major platform.

"I love Nia, and she has always been so giving to her opponents. So I remember it was I think her second match in NXT after she debuted, it was me, and I was intimidated, because I'm like, 'oh gosh,'" Purrazzo said. "She's new, I'm new, this could be really bad. Sarah Amato helped produce, Triple H was in the ring helping produce. She was just such a sponge to all the things. She gave me a couple of things, way more than I needed at that time."

Jax and Purrazzo would not only get a chance to face-off again in "NXT" less than six months later, but they also got to have a match on "WWE Raw" on the first episode of the show after WrestleMania 36. However, that match would not only take place in front of no fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it would also be Purrazzo's final WWE match before her release. Despite this, Purrazzo has fond memories of working with Jax. "I think she's such a great person, and to be in those moments with her was really exciting for me. I like to see that development, and I was really grateful to be a part of it."

Please credit "Insight" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.