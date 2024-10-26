Jim Ross Assesses Taz's WWE Run, Says Other Talent Was Afraid Of Him

After his run with ECW that cemented him as a legend of the promotion, Taz had a brief stint with WWE before ultimately being forced to retire due to his injuries. However, according to Jim Ross, the ECW legend didn't have a fair tenure with WWE.

Advertisement

"If he hadn't gotten injured, he was on his way to doing really well; some talent were afraid of him, 'cause he would suplex your ass out of your boots if he wanted to," Ross claimed during an episode of "Grilling JR." Ross further recalled speaking to Taz after the first major injury he had while signed to WWE. "He had tears in his eyes, and I think I probably did too, when we found out the diagnosis of his injury." Ross noted that the injuries were severe and required surgery, and Taz was worried it would end his career.

Ross additionally recalled that there were some names in WWE who felt like Taz was too short, despite how ruthless he was in the ring. Ross also noted how the former ECW talent in WWE usually had trust issues, and Taz was no different, but that he ultimately cultivated a good relationship with him. Currently, Taz is recovering from surgery and according to Ross it'll take some time to heal. "His chair will not be filled – as I understand it – until he gets back," the veteran said. "I don't expect to ever see Taz in another match, he's not interested in it."

Advertisement